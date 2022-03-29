Games, sports

Malaysia defeated Papua New Guinea by 8 runs in the ongoing triangular T20 International Cricket Series underway in the country.

At the match played at the Tribhuvan Cricket Ground in Kirtipur today, Malaysia after batting first set a 181-run target for the victory to Papua New Guinea.

In reply, Papua New Guinea were all out in 19.3 overs for 172 runs. Tony Ura top-scored for Papua New Guinea with 56 runs. Norman Vanua scored 45 runs while Simon Atai added 15 runs and Asad Bhala added 11 runs. For Malaysia, Sharvin Muniyandi took 4 wickets while Muhammad Wafiq and Birandip Singh took 3 wickets each.

Earlier, winning the toss and batting first, Malaysia scored 180 runs at the loss of 3 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. For Malaysia, captain Ahmed Faiz and Birandeep Singh scored 59 runs and 56 runs respectively.

Norman Vanua of Papua New Guinea took 2 wickets and Nosen Pokana took 1 wicket. This is the second loss of Papua New Guinea after losing to host, Nepal by 15 runs on Monday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal