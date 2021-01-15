Games, sports

The opening match under the Prime Minister Cup One Day Men's National Cricket Tournament is ongoing between Tribhuvan Army Club and Gandaki Province.

The venue for the match is Kirtipur-based Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground. Elected into bat first after winning the toss, Tribhuvan Army Club has made 96 runs in 23 overs at the loss of three wickets.

Opening batsman Raju Rijal was dismissed for 45 runs off 71 balls with one six and four boundaries. Likewise, Hari Krishna Jha made 14 runs for 48 balls with a four and Rohit Poudel 10 runs.

The tournament that will run until 30 January has been participated by seven provinces and three departmental teams. The participating teams are Provinces 1 and 2, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province, Lumbini Province, Karnali Province, Sudurpaschim Province, Tribhuvan Army Club, Nepal APF Club and Nepal Police Club.

Tribhuvan Army Club, Nepal APF Club, Gandaki Province, Province 1 and Karnali Province are placed in Group 'A' and Nepal Police Club, Bagmati Province, Lumbini Province, Province 2 and Sudurpaschim Province in Group 'B'.

Top winning teams from both groups will make it to semi-finals. The venue for the finals is TU International Cricekt Ground. The match has been organised by the Cricket Association of Nepal with financial assistances of the National Sports Council.

Source: National News Agency Nepal