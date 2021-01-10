General

Pushpa Chaudhary of Kanchanpur Municipality-4 in Saptari district, who was born without legs, is elated by getting a tricycle. It has now ended her dependence on others for movement.

"I had been dependent on others for not having legs. But now I can walk without support from others as I have been provided a tricycle by the National Rehabilitation Society for the Disabled (NRSD). This has opened my way to self-reliance. Now I have gained confidence and can do a job by myself," she shared.

The disabled girl has now made a plan to resume education. "I had to quit my studies midway as I could not afford to go to school."

Shekh Abas, 65, of Kanchanpur Municipality-1, who has been suffering from paralysis for a decade, has been facing similar problems due to his ill health condition. Now inconvenience has ended to some extent after getting a wheelchair. "He was immobile. Now he can go from one place to another with the support of a wheelchair," said Abas' son Ibrahim.

Similarly, a wheelchair has been a support for Anita Chaudhary of Kanchanpur-4, whose both legs do not function due to poliomyelitis. "There had been difficulties for her to toileting as her legs did not function. Now with the wheelchair, her life has been easy to a large extent," said Anita's mother Sumitra.

The NRSD distributed wheelchairs, tricycles and other walking aids like white sticks, walkers and crutches to 51 people with disabilities at various wards of the municipality. So far, the NRSD distributed wheelchairs and tricycles to disabled people in 65 districts and it aims to expand this drive to 77 districts, said NRSD Vice President Sugam Bhattarai. The municipality mayor Basanta Kumar Mishra, deputy mayor Niru Pokharel and chief administrative officer Nawaraj Khadka jointly handed the walking aids to the disabled people amid a function on the premises of the municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal