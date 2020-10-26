General

Most of Nepali people in the country received Dashain tika and jamara today at the auspicious hour, 10:19 am, set by the Nepal Panchanga Nirnayak Samiti (Calendar Determination Committee) for this year's Dashain festival. However, Tripurakot in Dolpa district is exception.

People of the village do not follow the Committee and have set their own auspicious time to receive Dashain tika and jamara.

For this year's Dashain festival, the auspicious time for the residents of the village to receive Dashain tika and jamara is today evening as opposed to the auspicious hour, 10:19 am, set by the Committee for all Nepalis in the country to receive Dashain tika and jamara.

There is a tradition that people of the village begin receiving or offering Dashain tika and jamara only after conducting regular rituals and puja at Tripura Sundari Temple today evening, said priest Bhanu Chandra Upadhyay.

"The auspicious hour for Dashain festival across the country has always been the same. However, people of the village receive or offer Dashain tika and jamara at the time set by the village itself," he said.

Residents of the village bring and offer tika and jamara at the temple on the morning of Bijaya Dashami, the last day of the 10-day Bada Dashain festival. After bidding farewell to priests and devotees, who reached the temple from various parts of the district for a regular ritual and puja, following the exchange of tika and jamara between them and the local people, they begin offering tika and jamara at their home, he said. Bada Dashain is the biggest festival of Nepalis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal