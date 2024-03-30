Contact Us

Trishuli car accident: Identity of deceased confirmed


Police ascertained the identity of five persons who died in a car accident this morning in Simaldhara area of Ichchhakamana Rural Municipality-5 along the Prithvi Highway. A person traveling by the car is missing, police said.

The accident occurred at 7:15 this morning after the taxi (Ba 2 Ja 4196) heading to Gorkha district from Kathmandu fell some 80 metres off the road in Trishuli river.

According to police, the deceased ones are Arjun Sirmal, 35, Harimaya Rokaya, 41, Jun Kiri Rokaya, 71, Anjan Rokaya, 28, and nine-year-old Agaman Nagarkoti from Gorkha Municipality-7, Gorkha. Eighteen-year-old Dibas Rokaya is missing in the river.

Chief of Chitwan District Police Office Bhabesh Rimal said they were returning home after completing a family event in the Capital City.

Source: National News Agency Nepal

