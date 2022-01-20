General

Police took control a loaded truck and driver with custom revenue-evaded goods worth amounting to Rs 5 million from Birgunj checkpoint in Parsa.

The police office sent the truck and driver to Revenue investigation Office at Pathalaiya for necessary action. According to the District Police Officer, a police squad mobilized based on a special tip off seized the truck (Pra-2-03-001 Kha 3689) from Birgunj metropolis, ward no.8.

Police took under control the Kathmandu-bound truck laden with retail goods and hardware parts found beyond the bill and invoice.

District Police Spokesperson DSP Om Prakash Khanal shared that truck driver, Rauf Alam, 32, of Birgunj-2, Chhapkaiya, was arrested for further investigation and action. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal