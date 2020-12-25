General

A truck driver died in a road accident near Maheshwori Petrol Pump at Suryabinayak municipality-8 in Bhaktapur early this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Kaimodin Ansari, 30, of Birgunj Metropolitan City. The truck driver died on the spot in the accident.

The truck (Na 6 Kha 3982) heading towards Suryabinayak from Jagati met with an accident at around 2:15 am, said Deputy Superintendent of Police at the Metropolitan Police Range, Bhaktapur, Deepak Giri. The body has been sent at Kathmandu medical College, Duwakot, Bhaktapur, for post-mortem, he added.

Source: National News Agency Nepal