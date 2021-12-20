General

A student died this morning when the west-bound truck (Na 3 Kha 7990) from the east knocked her at Bastipurchowk in Lalbandi municipality-9 along the East-West Highway.

The deceased has been identified as Deependra Kumar Yadav, 16, of Chandranagar rural municipality-1. He is the ninth grader at Janajyoti secondary school at Lalbandi-9. According to Police Inspector at Area Police Office, Lalbandi, Nirmal Thapa, the truck hit her from back while she was heading to coaching class on foot. Police took control the truck and its driver for further investigation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal