A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tribhuvan University and Tel Aviv University, Israel to promote educational, cultural, scientific and academic collaboration between these two universities.

TU Rector Prof Dr Shiva Lal Bhusal and TAU Vice chancellor Prof Milette Shamir signed the MoU on behalf of their respective Universities. The MoU signing ceremony was organized via virtual means.

Following the MoU signing ceremony, TU Rector Bhusal shared that they had expected to work together and exchange the expertise between two universities specialty in the areas of disaster Management.

Prior to this, Pulchok Engineering Campus, TU and Disaster Management Department of TAU have also signed same kind of MoU.

Source: National News Agency Nepal