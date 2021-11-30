General

Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Tribhuvan University, Sher Bahadur Deuba, has said that the Tribhuvan University is the synonym of higher education.

At the general meeting of the University Assembly held on Tuesday to discuss the proposed TU's budget of the fiscal year 2078/79 BS and to pass it on Tuesday, Prime Minister Deuba mentioned that the TU has maintained its distinct identity and dignified history in Nepal's higher education.

He shared, "TU has an inspirable role in development and expansion of higher education in the country. The contribution of TU in implementation of higher education policy adopted by the country is significant. I am confident that the TU will become successful to produce capable human resource through optimum utilization of available resources in development and expansion of higher education."

"Although COVID-19 pandemic stalled major activities in the country, teaching and learning continued through alternative means. The TU took initiative to implement its academic calendar by conducting examinations during pandemic", he argued.

Expressing the view that research and interaction being held between international, national and regional-level universities in recent period would help all the universities in the country in producing capable and competent human resources able to compete in the global market, Prime Minister Deuba expected that the incumbent leadership would move ahead by formulating necessary action plan for the same.

He further said that the incumbent government was committed to helping the lecturers of the TU for their capacity building by involving them in research activities.

The PM expressed the view that the TU should focus its attention to make higher education research-oriented, creative and innovative, adding education is the basis of overall development and prosperity of the country.

"Making the education scientific, professional, employment-oriented, qualitative and innovative is the need of hour", he argued.

Source: National News Agency Nepal