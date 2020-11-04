education, Science & Technology

The Tribhuvan University has made arrangements by which the students can take their exams from the exam centre convenient to them.

The country's oldest university is conducting the examinations that were suspended due to the lockdown imposed to stem the risk of coronavirus pandemic from the fourth week of this month.

With this arrangement in place, many students will no longer have to come to Kathmandu for the exams as they can take the exam from the centre of their convenience, TU Registrar Dr Peshal Dahal said.

The University has asked students to choose the exam centre online for this purpose by visiting the TU Office of the Controller of Examinations' website. Dr Dahal said the students can also print their exam admit cards by downloading from the website.

TU had halted all the examinations since March 24 due to COVID-19. However, it has been conducting examinations in case of the subjects with very few students by maintaining physical distance.

Registrar Dr Dahal said that the exam schedule of all the subjects would be published in a day or two.

The TU Office of the Controller of Examinations will administer the annual examinations while the Office of the Dean concerned will conduct the semester examinations.

Source: National News Agency Nepal