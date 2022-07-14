Science & Technology

The Tribhuvan University has taken action against four teachers for copying questions meant for examinations of various grades. Those that have faced action will be barred from teaching at any colleges under the TU for three years and from involving in any examinations for the same period, the meeting of the TU Executive Council concluded in a statement.

The teachers have been charged with copying BBA (sixth semester) question paper (MGT 203: Organisational Behaviour) that took place on July 6 and copying BBA (sixth semester) question papers (SOC 202: Nepalese Society and Politics) and (SOC 201: Sociology for Business) that was organised on July 9.

The same question paper (Organisational Behaviour) was made by Modern Nepal College, Sorhakhutte for its pre-board examinations three months ago. "The question paper made by Modern Nepal College has been copied and submitted to the Office of Dean, TU. The teacher in question is found to have violated academic values and standards," read the statement.

The question paper of SOC 202: Nepalese Society and Politics that was made for bank examinations in the past has also copied.

The meeting also reprimanded those involved in copying MA (Third semester) question paper (Public Economics) that took place on June 1 and MA (First semester) question paper (International Politics).

Similarly, the TU has formed a high level committee under the leadership of Prof Dr Bhojraj Aryal to make examinations more manageable and decent after studying problems and shortcomings in the management and conduction of exams.

Source: National News Agency Nepal