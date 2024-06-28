TU teachers consulted on bills related to science, technology and innovation



Kathmandu: The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has discussed with the professors working in different departments of the Tribhuvan University Institute of Science and Technology on the bills related to science and technology and innovation and applied science and technology and innovation promotion fund.

There was a representation of the university teachers from the TU Central Departments of Chemistry, Computer Science, Physics, Mathematics, Bio-Technology, Statistics, Environment Science, Botany, Biology, and Microbiology among others at the discussion held at the BP Koirala Science Museum Kirtipur today.

On the occasion, Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology Biswobabu Pudasaini, delivered a presentation focusing on theoretical arrangements in the bills.

Taking part in the deliberations, the participants stressed that the bill should prioritize research works within the university and increase investment for the same and the State should play a role to boost the co

nfidence of the researchers and reduce procedural hassles facing in the research works.

Secretary Pudasaini said both the bill on science, technology and innovation and the bill related to the technology innovation fund have provided impetuses to the researchers to engage in research works within the university.

“There is a need to increase the visible impacts of researchers to the economic development of the country. Realizing the essence, the ministry would include the inputs and recommendations of the stakeholders on the primary draft of the bills”, he noted.

Both the bills have been made publicly available through the official website of the ministry for suggestions.

It is shared that Minister for Education, Science and Technology Sumana Shrestha has made necessary preparations to bring both the bills to the cabinet after including recommendations of the stakeholders.

Source: National News Agency RSS