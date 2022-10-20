General

Masta village of Bajhang has plunged in to a deep shock after seven locals lost their lives in a jeep accident.

There was a fair at Sildevi Temple in district headquarters Chainpur on Wednesday. The jeep carrying locals of Masta rural municipality on the way back to home from the fair met with the accident on Wednesday.

Police sources informed that the jeep (SuPaPra01-001 Cha 117) en route to Masta-2, Khetkot from headquarters Chainpur met with the accident on day time. According to police, the reason behind the accident was overload of the passengers than the jeep capacity.

The jeep had fallen some 200 metres off the road. As many as eight persons died in a the road accident at Masta-1, Tufandanda, informed Police Inspector at the District Police Office, Bajhang Ramesh Awasthi. He shared at least 15 people were injured in the mishap.

Among the deceased in the incident are Samjhana Khadka, 13, Roshan Khadka, 15, Basanti Dhami, 28, Prachanda Khadka, 13, Birendra Adhikari, 38, seven-month child Dakshita Kathayat and Sinki Devi Bhandari, 50, of Masta-2, Khetkot and Gyanendra Bohora, 42, of Shuklaphnta municipality, Kanchanpur.

The injured are being treated in the district hospital. Critically injured were referred to Dhangadhi for further treatment. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal