Trading

Turkmenistan is among the top group of countries in terms of import of goods and services to Uzbekistan in January-February 2021. According to Sputnik Uzbekistan, the State Committee of Uzbekistan announced the leading import and export countries during the first two months of this year, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The top countries in terms of import includes China ($ 623 million), Russia ($ 618.4 million), Kazakhstan ($ 433.7 million), Turkey ($ 188.9 million), South Korea ($ 169.5 million), India ($ 80.8 million), Lithuania ($ 72.1 million), Germany ($ 71 million), Ukraine ($ 57.9 million) and Turkmenistan ($ 56.2 million).

The list of Top-10 countries in terms of export is as follows: China ($ 285.5 million), Russia ($ 225.5 million), Turkey ($ 215 million), Kazakhstan ($ 151.9 million), Afghanistan ($ 107.5 million) , Kyrgyzstan ($ 91.6 million), Tajikistan ($ 54.7 million), Canada ($ 45.5 million), Iran ($ 27 million) and Ukraine ($ 24.7 million).

The report reads that, on outcomes of 2020, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached USD$36.29 billion, which, compared to the same period of 2019, decreased by 13.1%. Out of the total volume of the foreign trade turnover, export made up US$15.128 billion (decrease by 13.4%), and import – US$21.171 billion (a decrease by 12.8%).

Source: TREND News Agency