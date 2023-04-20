General

The Tribhuvan University Office of the Examination Control has postponed its April 23 examinations.

Examination Controller Pushpa Raj Joshi informed that the examinations scheduled to take place on April 23 would be held on April 29 taking into consideration the by-election for the House of the Representatives (HoR) member in three constituencies on the same date.

He further informed that the TU Central Examination Conduction Committee meeting held on Thursday took the decision to postpone the examinations.

The decision was made after requests from the Election Commission, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for the postponement of the scheduled examinations on by-election day.

He shared that all the examination scheduled for April 23 have been postponed to April 29. The postponed examinations would be held in the earlier announced exam centers and time.

The annual examinations of Bachelor's Degree (First Year) are being held since April 17. The by-election is taking place in Chitwan-2, Tanahun-1 and bara-2 on the same day. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal