The coronavirus ( COVID-19) test through PCR procedures has begun in the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) from today.

TU Vice Chancellor Dharma KantaBaskota inaugurated the COVID-19 laboratory based in the hospital today. As he said, the laboratory was established in coordination with the government and it was launched with a view to expanding the testing coverage.

With this, the COVID-19 PCR test facilities across the country have reached 20 while five are based in the Kathmandu Valley.

According to health expert advisor at the Ministry of Health and Population DrKhemKarki who was present on the occasion, there are two PCR test facilities in Teku-based National Public Health Laboratory followed by one each in Bir Hospital, Patan Hospital and now in the TUTH.

As TUTH executive director DrPrem Krishna Khadga said, the facility has the capacity of testing 96 samples at once and it takes six to eight hours to produce the report.

National Public Health Laboratory director DrRunaJha said the new facility would obviously help expand the testing coverage in view of the increasing infections rate, pledging all possible support to run it smoothly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal