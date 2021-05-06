General

Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) has run 140 dedicated beds in its new building for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Suresh Wagle Cancer Centre build for the treatment of cancer patient is now used as the COVID-19 treatment ward. So far, 40 beds have already been brought in use.

Hospital’s Executive Director Prof Dr Dinesh Kafle said that such a new provision was made as the issue of pandemic’s management was challenging from the perspective of resources mobilization and management.

Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Bidhya Sundar Shakya and other stakeholders also visited the ward and said that the KMC was planning for sustainable and result-oriented performance for the control of COVID-19 through the institutional partnership.

Information Officer of TUTH Ram Bikram Adhikari has now designated 250 beds for the treatment of Corona Virus patients. A total of 218 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment at the TUTH, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal