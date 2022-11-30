General

Twelve construction companies have been blacklisted for stranding and not completing development projects in time.

The Public Procurement Monitoring Office in a notice today has banned the blacklisted companies from their involvement in the public procurement for a definite timeframe.

The blacklisted companies include Bharat-Saptakoshi JV Kathmandu, Haigriwa-Siddhi Sai Prakash JV, Highway Construction Pvt. Ltd, Bidhi Builders Pvt. Ltd, Saibaba & Tara Construction, Anukul Nirman Sewa, Panchkhal Construction Pvt. Ltd and Prabhu Nirmal Sewa.

The Road Division Office, Butwal recommended the blacklisting of the Bharat-Saptakoshi JV run by one Hom Nath Gautam for two years. The Haigriwa-Siddhi Sai run by ones Dependra Bahadur Shahi and Narendra Pradhan, which delayed the Ranijamara-Kulariya Irrigation Project, was put on a blacklist for two years. The Highway Construction Pvt. Ltd. based in Chitwan run by one Narayan Subedi was placed on a blacklist for one year on the recommendation of Hetauda Metropolitan City.

Similarly, Kathmandu-based Bidhi Builders Pvt. Ltd. run by one Biplov Pokhrel was also blacklisted for one year on the recommendation of the Shahid Gangalal National Heart Center, Bansbari.

The Saibaba construction based in Khalanga, Jajarkot operated by one Sanjaya Kumari Rana (Shah) was blacklisted for one year on the recommendation of Tokha Municipality.

The Nepal Agricultural Research Council recommended the blacklisting of the Anukul Sewa run by Tilak Bahadur Bhandari for one year.

The Panchkhal Construction operated by Prem Prasad Adhikari based in Kathmandu was placed on a blacklist for one year on the recommendation of the Tourism Development Project, Hetauda.

The Directorate of Water Supply, Irrigation and Energy Development, Surkhet recommended the blacklisting of the Surkhet-based Prabhu Construction Sewa run by Resham Bahadur Shah for one year.

Siddijanak Construction and Suppliers Pvt Ltd has been blacklisted for a year at the recommendations of Uttargaya Rural Municiwpality in Rasuwa district. Siddibabu Regmi is the proprietor of this company.

SSK Construction Service Pvt has been blacklisted for a year at the recommendation of Kapilvastu Municipality. Safiur Rahman has been its proprietor.

Surmadevi Construction of Kailali district has been blacklisted at the recommendation of Agriculture Development Directives in Doti district. The company is owned by Mina Kumari Sharma Koirala.

Another company blacklisted for a year is Nilgiri National Canon JV. The company owned by Yuwaraj Dangi was blacklisted at the recommendation of Road Division Office, Chandranigahapur in Rautahat district.

Dhan Kumar Thapa’s owned National Development Service Pvt Ltd’s and Gaurav Pudasaini owned Canon Construction Pvt Ltd have been blacklisted for a year.

During the blacklisted period, the blacklisted companies cannot partake in the procurement process of the public offices and agencies.

Source: National News Agency Nepal