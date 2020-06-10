Health & Safety

Twenty persons who were infected with coronavirus and received treatment at Mahendra Genai Memorial Hospital based in Dhangadhimai municipality of Siraha recovered and returned home on Tuesday.

Hospital’s Medical Superintendant Dr Subhash Mandal informed that 20 out of 26 infected people undergoing treatment at isolation ward of the hospital returned home after winning the battle against the deadly virus.

Among those returned after recovery were 19 from Siraha and one from Saptari, he said, adding that they had tested positive for coronavirus and subsequently received treatment at the isolation ward of the hospital in different dates.

The doctors including medical superintendant of the hospital had seen off the COVID-19 recovered persons with bunch of flowers.

Health condition of remaining six persons receiving treatment is normal and they would also recover and return home within some days, Dr Mandal further shared.

Likewise, additional 12 persons had tested positive for coronavirus in Siraha in a day. Preparation is underway to take all the infected from different rural municipalities to isolation ward of the hospital, informed Chief District Officer of Siraha, Saroj Prasad Guragain.

With this total number of coronanvirus infected has reached 61 in Siraha.

Source: National News Agency Nepal