The number of people with coronavirus infection has reached to 28 in State-1.

Among those testing positive for COVID-19 are 16 Nepalis and 12 Indian nationals, the Information Desk set up at the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers here stated.

These people are all from Bhulke of Triyuga municipality-3 in Udayapur district. They are being treated at the COVID-19 Treatment Centre at the Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar and their health is normal, the Information Desk stated.

The swab samples collected from 823 people suspected of coronavirus infection have been tested as per the PCR method and the samples of 3,592 people have been tested as per the RDT method so far in State-1.

Thirty four persons have been kept in isolation while 1,070 people are put into quarantine.

Source: National News Agency