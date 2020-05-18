General

Twenty nine journalists based in Bhaktapur have tested negative for COVID-19. The swab samples were collected from them on Friday and subjected to the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the laboratory operated by Nepal-Korea Friendship Hospital. The laboratory has been brought into operation with the support of Madhyapur Thimi Municipality.

The results of the PCR test were available on Sunday and all the journalists have tested negative to coronavirus, said the Municipality mayor Madan Sundar Shrestha. The Municipality had requested for conducting COVID-19 tests on journalists who are working at the frontline.

Before this PCR tests were carried out on samples collected from more than around 100 people including the municipality’s officials and the people who had returned home to Madhyapur from abroad. All the samples have tested negative to coronavirus, Mayor Shrestha said.

Source: National News Agency