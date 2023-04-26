General

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a

drive, arrested two accused in Abdul Jalil murder case from Kalihati upazila

of the district this morning.

The detainees were identified as Shihad Mia, 23, hailed from Sholakuri

village in Madhupur upazila and his brother Noman Mia, 25. Slain Abdul Jalil

was their uncle.

According to a press release of RAB-14, Shihad and Noman along with other

accused allegedly killed his uncle Abdul jalil, 45, over previous enmity at

Horindhara Bazar in Madhupur upazila here on April 15.

Following the murder, Abdul Jalil's brother filed a case with Madhupur Thana.

The accused were on run since the murder.

Being informed, a team of the elite force conducted a raid in Kalihati bus

stand area early morning and nabbed them, the release added.

Shihad and Noman were handed over to Madhupur Thana Police today.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha