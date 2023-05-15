General

The police have arrested two persons who were on the loose after looting over Rs 3 million from a community cooperative in Panauti in Kavrepalanchok district.

A Makawanpur police team acting on a special tipoff arrested them from Indrasarobar Rural Municipality in Makawanpur district today, said Tek Bahadur Karki, spokesperson for the Makawanpur district police office.

The police confiscated over Rs 500,000 in cash, a home-made pistol and an iron rod from the arrestees identified as Ashok Rumba and Akabar Lama, who were living in Indrasarobar, he said. They have been sent to the district police office, Kavrepalanchok for investigations, he added.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal