Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Police here have arrested two persons on the charge of involvement in the bomb explosion that took place at Land Revenue Office, Siraha. Eight people including one official were injured when an improvised explosive device exploded at the Land Revenue Office on March 14.

The police arrested 25-year-old Ram Rijhan Yadav of Sukhipur Municipality-5 and 26-year-old Avimanyu Giri of Laxmipur in the district. The Terai Janatantrik Muktimorcha Goit Group had claimed responsibility of the incident.

Earlier, 28-year old Balram Mandal of Lahan Municiplaty-18 was arrested in connection with the same incident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal