Human Rights

The Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police has arrested two persons on the charge of assassinating character of a woman. As shared, the Bureau has initiated investigation into the case.

Krishna Kumar Yadav of Rautahat and Mohammad Kasim of Biratnagar were arrested under the Electronic Transaction Act 2063 BS. Both Yadav and Kasam were brought to Kathmandu for investigation. Yadav is a police personnel, posted in Dhanusha.

Yadav was accused of posting intimate photos of a woman on social media after making her friend and continually torturing and threatening her. Kasim was charged of sharing intimate photos of the same woman to different persons by creating fake accounts on social networking sites.

Issuing a press release on Friday, Senior Superintendent of Bureau, Nabinda Aryal, said that investigation into the case was underway. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal