General

Police have arrested two persons on charge of smuggling 10.3 kg of marijuana.

The cannabis concealed in baby’s sofa and water dispenser was sent to Nepal from the USA as a parcel. The stash of narcotic drug was seized from the Customs Office at the Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu, according to the Narcotic Control Bureau of the Nepal Police.

Bureau’s Spokesperson Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar Khadka shared police arrested Bir Bahadur Budhathoki, 43, of Salyan district and Raja Kumar, 25, of India who came to claim the parcel at the Customs Office.

According to Nepal’s law, production, smuggling and transport of marijuana over 10 kilograms is punishable by 10 years in prison and fined between Rs 15,000 and Rs 100,000.

The arrestees are being investigated as per the Narcotic Drugs (Control) Act 2033. Meanwhile, the police have held two persons on charge of smuggling narcotic drugs in the name of green tea. The arrestees have been identified as Ram Kumar Shrestha of Dhading and Kabiraj Khadka of Lalitpur.

Source: National News Agency Nepal