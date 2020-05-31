legal-Judicial

The District Police Office, Sunsari has arrested two youths on the charge of murder. They have been accused of murdering Kamal Rai,37, of Bange in Barahachettra-3 of Sunsari.

Those arrested are Ganesh Limbu,22, and Pradip Rajdhami,19, of Baharchettra, according to District Police Office. The body of Rai was found in a field in the same locality on Friday. An investigation found that he was murdered and those involved in it arrested.

Both the accused have been found to have murdered Rai as per a plan to take revenge over an old issue. He was beaten with stick in his head and sensitive parts of the body, DSP Binod Sharma said. Further investigation over the incident is underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal