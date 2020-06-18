legal-Judicial

Personnel of the Armed Police Force, Nepal, arrested two people from Belauri area in Kanchanpur district on Wednesday with a cache of brown sugar packets.

The arrested ones are 25-year-old Ramu Khand of Belauri Municipality-10 and Ashish Upadhyay, 23, of Beldandi Rural Municipality-3 in the district, Deputy Superintendent of APF, Nepal (DSP) Ganga Panta said.

Police held Khand and Upadhyay from the nearby area of Nepal-India border pillar no. 38 at Belauri Municipality-8 when the alleged were travelling in a motorcycle.

The banned narcotics and the motorcycle recovered from them have been presented to Area Police Office, Belauri. Further investigation has been initiated over the case, police shared.

Source: National News Agency Nepal