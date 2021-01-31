Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Police have arrested two persons in possession of fake Nepali currency from Puincha in Belauri municipality-8. The arrest was made by the armed police force on Saturday evening.

Those arrested are Sanjaya Rana,23, and Indra Singh Rana,22, of Laljhadi rural municipality-1, according to the Superintendent of Police Birendra Bahadur Aiyer. Police confiscated five notes of 1,000 denomination and 200 sheets of paper used to make counterfeit notes from them.

A team from the APF border outpost in Puincha led by Assistant Sub-inspector Keshav Bahadur Chand arrested them. Further investigation is underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal