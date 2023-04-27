Health & Safety

Two motorcycle riders were killed in a road accident on Bhola-Charfashion regional road in Baidderpul area under Borhanuddin upazila of the district today.

The deceased were identified as Monir Sharif, 55, resident of Ward No. 3 of Kachia union and 35, and Ali Azgar, 35, residents of Ward No. 5 of Kachia union of the upazila.

Borhanuddin Thana Police Inspector (Investigation) Rezaul Karim said, when a Charfashion-bound passengers bus of Sajni Paribahan was coming from Bhola a motorcycle at Baidderpul area went on the main road and lost control and got buried under the bus around 9.30am, leaving two bikers dead on the spot.

Police recovered the bodies from the spot, he said.

A case was filed in this connection, he added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha