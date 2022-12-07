General

Two border police beats at Namkha Rural Municipality in Humla district have been shifted after cold shot up.

The police beats at Namkha 5 and 6 have been shifted after it became difficult for police personnel due to extreme cold, said Inspector Dipak Malla.

Temperature of the area went down minus. “It becomes increasingly difficult for police personnel in the area. There will be difficult to supply rations for them. Police beats have been relocated every year after mid-November,” he said. The police beats have been padlocked after the police personnel deployed there have been shifted, and they return after mid-May.

There are altogether 13 police personnel posted at Hilsa, and 11 at Sunkhani.

Last year, police personnel deployed at the Hilsa police beat were shifted to the Muchu police beat at Namkha-5 after cold increased, he said.

However, the border outpost belonging to Armed Police Force at Hilsa border with neighbouring China has remained despite cold.

Source: National News Agency Nepal