Human Rights

The police have arrested two Chinese nationals on charge of involving in human trafficking. The arrestees have been accused of taking three Nepali citizens to Laos through Kathmandu, India and Thailand under the pretext of finding them job.

They lured them into job opportunities at an online sales marketing in Laos with monthly salary of USD 1,000 and 1,500, said the victims. They also promised free visas and tickets.

But, the victims were made to work at illegal jobs. The arrestees also took Rs 390,000 from them and meted out mental torture on them, complained the victims. They were rescued to Nepal on November 11 with the help of their relatives.

A team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Bureau, Nepal Police arrested one of the accused Chinese nationals from Thamel, Kathmandu, and another at the Tribhuvan International Airport.

They have been sent to the prison at Sundhara following a verdict by the Kathmandu District Court.

Source: National News Agency Nepal