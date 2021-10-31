General

Two Chinese nationals were arrested from a hotel in Khandbari Municipality-9 in Sankhuwasabha district for possessing banned drugs on Sunday.

Inspector of District Police Office Shubhesh Adhikari said that Sandong and Yu Xingling of Sichuan Province of China and currently living in Lumlingtar were arrested based on a tipoff.

A unified team of police personnel from the District Police Office and Airport Security Guard arrested the Chinese nationals for possessing drugs which was brought by evading revenue, Inspector Adhikari said.

Police have also seized 800 kilogram of banned drug from Hotel Buddha where the Chinese nationals were residing.

Source: National News Agency Nepal