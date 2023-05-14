General

Two more people have reached the top of Mt Everest in this spring. Nepal's Pasang Temba Sherpa and Naila Kaini from Pakistan successfully scaled the world's tallest peak at 8:02 am today and their expedition was facilitated by Imagine Nepal Trek and Expedition Company.

They climbed the peak just a day after a team of icefall doctors concluded the rope-fixing along the climbing route.

As Company executive director Dawa Gyalje Sherpa said, Kaini reached the Mt Everest summit this morning and she is the first international climber to climb the world's tallest peak in the year 2023.

Some of the climbers have reached the Hillary step and many are in and around the South Col. Many are expected to reach summit by this evening.

The expedition for the spring season began on Saturday. According to the Department of Tourism, 467 of 44 expedition teams have taken permission for mountain climbing this spring season.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal