Hari Budhathoki has been elected as the president of Nepali Congress Jhapa Constituency No. 1 and Santosh Neupane as the president of 'B'.

Jhapa has five constituencies for the House of Representatives and 10 for the provincial assembly. Out of which, the election results of all the provincial constituencies have already come on Friday night.

According to Krishna Humagain, head of the Nepali Congress Jhapa's publicity department, Laxmi Acharya has been elected as the president of Constituency No. 2 (a) and Kiran Shrestha as the president of Constituency No. 2 (b). Likewise, Chintamani Kharel and Tulasi Prasad Oli have been elected as the chairpersons of Province (a) and (b) of Constituency No. 3 respectively.

According to the election results of Constituency No. 4, Binod Dhakal and Shyam Sitaula have been elected as the chairperson of Province (a) and (b) respectively.

Similarly, Jeevan Kumar Rai and Ravi Neupane have been elected as the president of province (a) and (b) respectively in constituency no. 5.

Source: National News Agency Nepal