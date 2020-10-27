Health & Safety, medical

Two coronavirus infected people succumbed to the virus in Corona Special Hospital in Butwal.

A 50-year-old woman of Tilottama Municipality-11 in Rupandehi district died at 8:15 on Monday night while 50-year-old man from Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City-13 died at 6:00 this morning.

In a press statement today, Lumbini Provincial Hospital’s Information Officer Dr Bishnu Gautam said that the woman died while receiving treatment for high-fever and respiratory related problems. The woman was admitted to the hospital on Monday after contracting virus.

Likewise, the man from Butwal was admitted to the hospital on October 23 after testing positive for coronavirus. The press statement reads that the man also passed away in course of treatment for high fever and respiratory related problems.

Source: National News Agency Nepal