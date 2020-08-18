Health & Safety, medical

Two coronavirus infected persons died in course of treatment in Pokhara. They are from Kaski and Tanahun districts.

A person of around 87 years of Pokhara Metropolitan City died in course of treatment at Western Regional Hospital under Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences at 10:40 this morning, said Director at the Academy, Dr Arjun Acharya.

The deceased was admitted at Emergency Department after he complained of high fever and respiratory problem on August 16. He was receiving treatment at the COVID Treatment Centre of the Hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. The deceased was also the patient of diabetes and high blood pressure.

Similarly, a 50-year-old COVID-19 infected woman of Vyas municipality of Tanahun died in course of treatment at Pokhara-based Kaski Sewa Hospital at 11:35 pm on Monday, shared Director at the Provincial Health Directorate, Dr Binod Bindu Sharma.

Suffering from hepatitis, pneumonia, diabetes, and heart disease, the woman was admitted at the hospital on August 15 and she tested positive for coronavirus at 9:00 pm on Monday.

She was receiving treatment at ICU after she was referred to Pokhara following primary treatment in Damauli.

Source: National News Agency Nepal