General

Two COVID-19 infected persons including a five-month-old baby girl has died at the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) in Dharan.

The baby girl of Sundar Haraicha in Morang district, who was tested positive for the infection on Friday, died the same night, said the BPKIHS co-spokesperson Dr Aashish Shrestha.

The baby was suffering from brain disorder. Another deceased is a 52-year-old woman of Dharan-11 in Sunsari district. She was suffering from blood pressure and diabetes. The woman, who was tested positive for the infection on October 19, was admitted to the hospital on October 21.

Source: National News Agency Nepal