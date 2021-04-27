General

Two COVID-19 patients died on Monday while receiving treatment at BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) in Dharan.

Assistant Spokesperson of the BPKIHS Dr Chudamani Pokhrel said that a 75-year-old man from Biratnagar-12, who was admitted to the hospital on April 17, died of the virus. The elderly man was also a patient of high-blood pressure.

Similarly, a 49 years old man of Dhanusha Janakpurdham-8 passed away in the hospital. Admitted to the hospital on April 22, he was also the patient of high-blood pressure.

Both the dead bodies were managed by applying the BPKIHS' health protocol, the hospital said.

So far, a total of 125 coronavirus patients died in the BPKIHS including six patients in the recent days.

Source: National News Agency Nepal