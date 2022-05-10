General

The decision of the Government of Nepal to give leave for two days a week has been published in the Gazette. As a result, the decision comes into effect on a trial basis from May 15.

According to the information published in the Gazette, Saturday and Sunday will be a public holiday. The office hours for the remaining five days will be from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm. It will be an hour less during the winter season.

Likewise, as per information, if the holidays other than the public holidays of Dashain and Tihar scheduled for 2079 BS are more than two consecutive days, then the government agencies providing essential service including the local level will make arrangements for delivering the service flow as per the schedule fixed by the Ministry of Home Affairs from the third day.

It may be noted that the meeting of the Council of Ministers on April 26 had decided to grant leave two days a week. Prior to this, only Saturday was a public holiday with the office hours from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Source: National News Agency Nepal