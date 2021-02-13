General

Two women died when a microbus collided with a parked truck at Charaundi of Benighat Rorang rural municipality -7 in Dhading this morning.

The Area Police Office, Gajuri has identified the dead as Hiramaya Gurung, 50, and Krishna Kumari KC, 65, of Deuchuli-16, Nawalparasi. Others six have been injured as the microbus (Ba 3 Kha 84) en route to Kathmandu from Nawalparasi hit a parked container (Na 6 Kha 460), Deputy Superintendent of Police Yubraj Khadka. Among the injured, three were rushed to Chitwan for further treatment while two are being treated at the Highway Community Hospital. One has already returned home after treatment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal