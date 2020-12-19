General

Two persons died on the spot and one was injured after a tractor met with an accident in Baitadi district on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Baitadi Narayan Prasad Adhikari said that 32-year-old Narayan Bhatta and 58-year-old Narayan Bhatta of Melauli Municipality-9 died as the vehicle (Su Pa Province 01002 Ta 4577) fell some 100 meters off the road.

Tractor driver Amrit Chaudhary of Gauriganga Municipality-3 in Kailali district has sustained injuries. Chaudhary is receiving treatment at a local medical center.

Source: National News Agency Nepal