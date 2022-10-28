General

Two people died in East Nawalparasi on Thursday.

Sanjay Kumalm 25, of Bulingtar rural municipality-6 was found dead near his house. According to the Area Police Office, Dedhgaun’s Police Inspector Jayram Onta, investigation into the incident is underway.

Meanwhile, a nonagenarian drowned in course of taking bath in the Narayani river at Gaindakot municipality-1. The deceased has been identified as Tanknath Kandel, 93, of Gaundakot-1, Area Police Office Gaindakot’s police inspector Prasthant Shrestha confirmed. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal