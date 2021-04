General

Two persons died after a pickup jeep met with an accident at Tansen Municipality-7 in Palpa district last night.

The jeep (Lu 2 Cha 632) carrying chicken fell some 20 off the road at Kajipauwa area killing Bijay Kamcha, 20, of Bagnaskali Rural Municipality-4 and Raj Thapa, 27, of Ribdikot-4 in the district.

Information Officer of the District Police Office Rameshwor Twati said that further investigations into the case are underway.

Source: National News Agency Nepal