Two persons died in a tiger attack at Madhuwan municipality-3. Dinesh Tharu, 27, and Ramesh Chaudhary, 26, of Madhuwan-3 died in the wild beast attack.

The jungle cat bounced on Tharu while he was grazing goats at Beljhundi community forest in Dhanauri, shared Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of the District Police Office Bardiya, Yogendra Kumar Khadka.

He further informed that the man-eater tiger also attacked on Chaudhary when he went to the community forest searching for Tharu as the latter did not return home. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal