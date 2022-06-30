General

A four-month-old baby girl died after a house collapsed following an incessant rainfall at Bedkot Municipality-5 in Kanchanpur district. Two others including the infant's brother sustained injuries in the incident occurred on Wednesday.

Karishma Khuna, daughter of Parbati Khuna, died after a house of local Prem Saud collapsed, according to Police Inspector Lal Babhadur Bam.

Mante Tharu, 40, and Parbati's son Arjun, 11, sustained injuries in the incident and both of them are receiving treatment at Mahakali Hospital in Kanchanpur.

It is said that Karishna Khanu had gone for planting paddy seedlings after leaving her children at the house of Saud.

Meanwhile, Rekha Bhattarai, 12, of Dubindanda in Galyang Municipality-10 in Syangja district was buried after a granary crumbled this morning.

Bhattarai, who was seriously injured after the granary crumbled, died while receiving treatment at Galyang City Hospital, Spokesperson of District Police Office Rabindra Khanal said.

Rekha's 16-year-old brother, who was sleeping in the same granary, has sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Source: National News Agency Nepal