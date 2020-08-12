Health & Safety

Two men died at a corona special hospital in Butwal on Tuesday night. One of them was tested positive for coronavirus and another showed only symptoms, said DrRajendraKhanal, medical superintendent of Lumbini Provincial Hospital.

The infected deceased was 42-year-old man from Kapilvastu municipality-2. He was admitted to the hospital on August 9 after showing symptoms. He was tested positive for the virus the same day. He was on ventilator support, said DrKhanal.

Another deceased– a 25-year-old man from Krishnanagar municipality–was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night. His health condition was serious, he said. He died at 2 am. He showed symptoms of the virus and he was receiving treatment at the intensive care unit accordingly, but he died before his PCR test was carried out, he said.

The Ministry of Social Development of the State has been informed of the death of the two men for performing their last rites, he said. Nepali Army would perform last rites of the infected deceased as per its protocol and the state government would take a decision on another deceased, he said.

The administration would manage the cremation of the infected deceased as per the set cremation guidelines, said Dr Uma Shankar Chaudhary, health director of the Ministry.

Swabs of the deceased who has not been confirmed to have contracted the virus, has been sent for a test and the process of his last rites would proceed thereafter, he said. His last rites would be performed as per wishes of his family, said Chief District Officer MahadevPanta.

Source: National News Agency Nepal