Kailai today reported the death of a 33-year-old from the electric shock. The deceased has been identified as Jawarsingh Chaudhary of Ghodadhadi Municipality-10. He suffered the tragedy due to short-circuit at his rented house at Chaudhari Gauriganga Municipality-1. He was a worker at a local brick kiln, police said.

Chaudhary’s colleague was injured in his failed attempt to save him. He died on the way to Seti State Hospital, the Area Police Office, Sukhad confirmed. Injured Sujan Chaudhary is being treated in the State Hospital.

Similarly, in Tanahu, a 54-year-old woman died of electric shock in course of collecting fodder as she accidentally touched a high tension wire. She was learnt to have climbed a tree to collect fodder.

The District Police Tanahu identified the victim as Sita Rai from eastern district Bhojpur. She was a tenant at Upper Gunadi of Myagde Rural Municipality-1. The accident occurred this morning.

Though she was rescued alive and taken to the Damauli-based Ratnahari Hospital, she died amidst the treatment. The body has been kept at the Damauli Hospital’s mortuary, according to DPO’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Leelaraj Lamichhane.

Source: National News Agency