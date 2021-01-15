Health & Safety

Two persons died in a motorcycle collision at Krishnapur of Kanchanpur district last night. Two died and two others got injury in the incident occurred along the East-West Highway yesterday, according to District Police Office, Kanchanpur.

Rider of motorcycle (Se 6 Pa 3167) Ashish Joshi, 25, from Godawari and another rider (Supa pra 01007157) Janak Bohara, 35, from Krishnapur Municipality-2, got severe injury leading to death. Joshi died at Nisarga Hopital of Dhangadhi and Bohara at Seti Province Hospital.

Information to this was shared by Officiating Chief at District Police Office, Amar Bahadur Thapa.

Injured in the incident, pillion riders Nischal Rathor and Abhishek Chunara have been receiving treatment at local health facilities in Dhangadhi.

Source: National News Agency Nepal